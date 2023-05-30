In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Broadcom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, Broadcom registers a 60.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Comerica, trading down 4.6%. Comerica is lower by about 44.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 3.6%, and NVIDIA, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CMA, AVGO

