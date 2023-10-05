In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.8%. Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 13.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Clorox, trading down 6.6%. Clorox is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 4.0%, and Western Digital, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CLX, LW

