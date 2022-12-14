In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ansys topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Ansys has lost about 35.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 13.9%. Charter Communications is lower by about 48.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast, trading down 3.0%, and PACCAR, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CHTR, ANSS

