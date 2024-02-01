In early trading on Thursday, shares of Corteva topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.4%. Year to date, Corteva registers a 11.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is C.H. Robinson Worldwide, trading down 9.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is lower by about 12.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AFLAC, trading down 6.8%, and Etsy trading up 9.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, CTVA

