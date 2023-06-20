In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Generac Holdings registers a 24.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Celanese, trading down 5.0%. Celanese is showing a gain of 5.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 4.8%, and Etsy, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CE, GNRC

