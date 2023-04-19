Markets
CDW

S&P 500 Movers: CDW, ISRG

April 19, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 13.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CDW, trading down 13.2%. CDW is lower by about 7.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Elevance Health, trading down 4.8%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 5.5% on the day.

