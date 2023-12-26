In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Intel registers a 86.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 1.8%. Carnival is showing a gain of 130.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 1.1%, and Monolithic Power Systems, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, INTC

