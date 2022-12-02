In early trading on Friday, shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Huntington Ingalls Industries, registers a 27.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 5.0%. Carnival is lower by about 52.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arista Networks, trading down 4.6%, and Cardinal Health, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, HII

