In early trading on Monday, shares of Boston Properties topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Boston Properties has lost about 19.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 5.3%. Carnival is showing a gain of 85.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer, trading down 5.1%, and SolarEdge Technologies, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, BXP

