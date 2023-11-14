In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 67.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Chubb, trading down 2.0%. Chubb is lower by about 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cardinal Health, trading down 2.0%, and SolarEdge Technologies, trading up 10.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CB, ENPH

