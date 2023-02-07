Markets
S&P 500 Movers: CARR, RCL

February 07, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Royal Caribbean Group registers a 51.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carrier Global, trading down 4.0%. Carrier Global is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 3.9%, and Skyworks Solutions, trading up 7.9% on the day.

