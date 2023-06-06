In early trading on Tuesday, shares of M & T Bank topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, M & T Bank has lost about 13.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is BorgWarner, trading down 3.0%. BorgWarner is showing a gain of 13.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are First Solar, trading down 2.6%, and VFC, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BWA, MTB

