In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PACCAR topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, PACCAR registers a 6.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Brown & Brown, trading down 6.2%. Brown & Brown is showing a gain of 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 4.7%, and Caesars Entertainment, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BRO, PCAR

