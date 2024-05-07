In early trading on Tuesday, shares of International Paper topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, International Paper registers a 10.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Builders FirstSource, trading down 11.4%. Builders FirstSource is showing a gain of 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 8.9%, and Fidelity National Information Services, trading up 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BLDR, IP

