In early trading on Friday, shares of Zions Bancorporation topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.3%. Year to date, Zions Bancorporation has lost about 54.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bio-Rad Laboratories, trading down 16.4%. Bio-Rad Laboratories is lower by about 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 10.8%, and Live Nation Entertainment, trading up 12.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BIO, ZION

