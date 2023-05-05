News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: BIO, ZION

May 05, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Friday, shares of Zions Bancorporation topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.3%. Year to date, Zions Bancorporation has lost about 54.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bio-Rad Laboratories, trading down 16.4%. Bio-Rad Laboratories is lower by about 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 10.8%, and Live Nation Entertainment, trading up 12.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

