In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nasdaq OMX Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Nasdaq OMX Group has lost about 14.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bio-Rad Laboratories, trading down 8.5%. Bio-Rad Laboratories is lower by about 25.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 7.7%, and DexCom, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BIO, NDAQ

