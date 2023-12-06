In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Campbell Soup topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Campbell Soup has lost about 24.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Brown-Forman, trading down 8.5%. Brown-Forman is lower by about 16.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Altria Group, trading down 2.9%, and Discover Financial Services, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BF.B, CPB

