In early trading on Monday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Adobe registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Brown-Forman, trading down 3.1%. Brown-Forman is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 2.7%, and Western Digital, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BF.B, ADBE

