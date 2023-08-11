In early trading on Friday, shares of News topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, News Corp registers a 16.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bath & Body Works, trading down 4.2%. Bath & Body Works Inc is lower by about 11.4% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Wynn Resorts, trading down 3.7%.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BBWI, NWS

