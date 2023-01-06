In early trading on Friday, shares of Costco Wholesale topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Costco Wholesale registers a 4.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Baxter International, trading down 6.7%. Baxter International is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters, trading down 5.1%, and Nucor, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BAX, COST

