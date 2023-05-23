In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Zions Bancorporation topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Zions Bancorporation has lost about 40.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AutoZone, trading down 4.4%. AutoZone is showing a gain of 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Steel Dynamics, trading down 3.9%, and American International Group, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AZO, ZION

