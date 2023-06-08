In early trading on Thursday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Adobe registers a 29.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Avery Dennison, trading down 3.8%. Avery Dennison is lower by about 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Eastman Chemical, trading down 3.6%, and T-Mobile, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AVY, ADBE

