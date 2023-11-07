In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Gen Digital topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Gen Digital has lost about 14.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Air Products & Chemicals, trading down 9.2%. Air Products & Chemicals is lower by about 14.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Emerson Electric, trading down 8.5%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APD, GEN

