In early trading on Thursday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 24.0%. Year to date, Align Technology registers a 66.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Air Products & Chemicals, trading down 7.8%. Air Products & Chemicals is lower by about 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qorvo, trading down 7.8%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 19.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APD, ALGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.