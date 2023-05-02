In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Molson Coors Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Molson Coors Beverage registers a 25.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Arista Networks, trading down 11.6%. Arista Networks is showing a gain of 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Leidos Holdings, trading down 9.6%, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, trading up 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ANET, TAP

