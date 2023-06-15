News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: ANET, DPZ

June 15, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dominos Pizza topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Dominos Pizza has lost about 7.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Arista Networks, trading down 5.6%. Arista Networks is showing a gain of 31.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kroger, trading down 2.9%, and Lennar, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ANET, DPZ

