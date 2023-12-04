In early trading on Monday, shares of Idexx Laboratories topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Idexx Laboratories. registers a 25.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alaska Air Group, trading down 16.9%. Alaska Air Group, Inc. is lower by about 23.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.8%, and VFC, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALK, IDXX

