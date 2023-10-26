In early trading on Thursday, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.2%. Year to date, Willis Towers Watson Public has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 22.5%. Align Technology is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Whirlpool, trading down 11.9%, and ServiceNow, trading up 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, WTW

