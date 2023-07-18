In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Charles Schwab topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Charles Schwab has lost about 20.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 3.1%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 70.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Prologis, trading down 2.8%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, SCHW

