ALGN

S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, SCHW

July 18, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Charles Schwab topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Charles Schwab has lost about 20.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 3.1%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 70.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Prologis, trading down 2.8%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, SCHW

