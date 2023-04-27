In early trading on Thursday, shares of Meta Platforms topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.7%. Year to date, Meta Platforms registers a 99.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 11.1%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 49.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AbbVie, trading down 8.6%, and Hasbro, trading up 10.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, META

