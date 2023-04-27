News & Insights

Markets
ALGN

S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, META

April 27, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Meta Platforms topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.7%. Year to date, Meta Platforms registers a 99.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 11.1%. Align Technology is showing a gain of 49.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AbbVie, trading down 8.6%, and Hasbro, trading up 10.4% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, META
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, META

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALGN
META
ABBV
HAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.