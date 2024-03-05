In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Target topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.6%. Year to date, Target registers a 17.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 10.5%. Albemarle is lower by about 17.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 3.4%, and DaVita, trading up 5.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALB, TGT

