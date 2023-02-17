In early trading on Friday, shares of Deere topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Deere has lost about 0.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 8.8%. Albemarle is showing a gain of 20.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zebra Technologies, trading down 6.5%, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALB, DE

