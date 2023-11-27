S&P 500 Movers: ALB, CCI

In early trading on Monday, shares of Crown Castle topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Crown Castle has lost about 20.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 5.4%. Albemarle is lower by about 43.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 3.3%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 1.6% on the day.

