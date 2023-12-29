In early trading on Friday, shares of Boston Scientific topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Boston Scientific registers a 24.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 1.4%. Albemarle is lower by about 32.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carmax, trading down 1.0%, and Marathon Petroleum, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALB, BSX

