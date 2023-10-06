In early trading on Friday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Pioneer Natural Resources registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is AES, trading down 7.0%. AES is lower by about 59.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mondelez International, trading down 5.4%, and Marketaxess Holdings, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AES, PXD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.