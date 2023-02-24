In early trading on Friday, shares of Edison International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Edison International registers a 6.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 9.4%. Autodesk is showing a gain of 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe, trading down 6.6%, and Intuit, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, EIX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.