S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, MRNA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.2%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 49.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 6.9%. Adobe is showing a gain of 72.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cardinal Health, trading down 6.1%, and Align Technology, trading up 9.2% on the day.

