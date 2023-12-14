News & Insights

Markets
ADBE

S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, MRNA

December 14, 2023 — 12:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.2%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 49.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 6.9%. Adobe is showing a gain of 72.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cardinal Health, trading down 6.1%, and Align Technology, trading up 9.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, MRNA
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ADBE, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
MRNA
CAH
ALGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.