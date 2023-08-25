In early trading on Friday, shares of Hasbro topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Hasbro, registers a 12.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advance Auto Parts, trading down 3.2%. Advance Auto Parts is lower by about 55.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty, trading down 1.8%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AAP, HAS

