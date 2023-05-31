In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Equity Residential topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Equity Residential registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advance Auto Parts, trading down 30.9%. Advance Auto Parts is lower by about 47.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 6.5%, and T-Mobile, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AAP, EQR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.