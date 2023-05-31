News & Insights

Markets
AAP

S&P 500 Movers: AAP, EQR

May 31, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Equity Residential topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Equity Residential registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advance Auto Parts, trading down 30.9%. Advance Auto Parts is lower by about 47.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 6.5%, and T-Mobile, trading up 1.6% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: AAP, EQR
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AAP, EQR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
EQR
HPE
TMUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.