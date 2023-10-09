In early trading on Monday, shares of Northrop Grumman topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Northrop Grumman has lost about 14.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 5.6%. American Airlines Group is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 5.4%, and Lockheed Martin, trading up 8.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AAL, NOC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.