In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 37.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 4.7%. American Airlines Group is showing a gain of 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zions Bancorporation, trading down 3.9%, and Centene, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AAL, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.