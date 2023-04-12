In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Fortive registers a 4.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is American Airlines Group, trading down 6.5%. American Airlines Group is showing a gain of 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 4.2%, and Raytheon Technologies, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AAL, FTV

