In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Corning topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Corning has lost about 1.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Agilent Technologies, trading down 9.5%. Agilent Technologies is lower by about 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Analog Devices, trading down 7.9%, and Fortinet, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: A, GLW

