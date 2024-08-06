And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Vulcan Materials, trading down 5.3%. Vulcan Materials is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Expeditors International of Washington, trading down 4.7%, and Royal Caribbean Group, trading up 6.9% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VMC, KVUE
