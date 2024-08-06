In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Kenvue topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.5%. Year to date, Kenvue has lost about 4.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Vulcan Materials, trading down 5.3%. Vulcan Materials is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expeditors International of Washington, trading down 4.7%, and Royal Caribbean Group, trading up 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VMC, KVUE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.