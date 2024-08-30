In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 57.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 4.0%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 28.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are lululemon athletica, trading down 2.3%, and Autodesk, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ULTA, INTC

