In early trading on Monday, shares of Rockwell Automation, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Rockwell Automation registers a 2.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bio-Techne, trading down 6.6%. Bio-Techne is lower by about 5.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 5.5%, and Nucor, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TECH, ROK

