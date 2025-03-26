In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cintas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Cintas registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Stryker, trading down 2.4%. Stryker is showing a gain of 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Universal Health Services, trading down 2.4%, and Paychex, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SYK, CTAS

