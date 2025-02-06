In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tapestry topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.0%. Year to date, Tapestry registers a 30.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Skyworks Solutions, trading down 26.2%. Skyworks Solutions is lower by about 27.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading down 14.6%, and Ralph Lauren, trading up 14.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SWKS, TPR

