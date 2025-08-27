S&P 500 Movers: SJM, DDOG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 9.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is J.M. Smucker, trading down 6.9%. J.M. Smucker is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Williams Sonoma, trading down 1.7%, and Albemarle, trading up 2.1% on the day.

