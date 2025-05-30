In early trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.0%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 12.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 16.9%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 29.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cooper Companies, trading down 15.3%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: REGN, ULTA

